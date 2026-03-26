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Every league has its own... Fiorentina: Tottenham, Sevilla, Wolfsburg and Nice are facing the threat of relegation

Fiorentina
Wolfsburg
Nice
Tottenham
Sevilla
Serie A
Premier League
Ligue 1
LaLiga
Bundesliga

Four major clubs are taking as big a risk as Fiorentina in Italy

If it is true that (potential) misfortunes never come alone, the 2025/26 season could be remembered as the one in which five established and historic clubs from Europe’s top five leagues at least faced the threat of relegation.

Not only that, but Fiorentina find themselves just two points above the relegation zone with eight games remaining, following months of sporting drama marked by Pioli’s sacking and Vanoli’s almost therapeutic management; in the other four top leagues too, there are teams usually associated with European competition now facing serious difficulties.

  • TOTTENHAM

    Tottenham were coming off a controversial season, which had culminated in victory in the Europa League (their first trophy since 2008), but also in a disappointing 17th-place finish – the second-to-last spot needed to avoid relegation from the Premier League. The board (including Paratici, now at Fiorentina) had opted for Thomas Frank, a manager with a brilliant track record at Brentford.

    The summer transfer window had been promising, with signings of the calibre of Xavi Simons, Kudus, Palhinha and Kolo Muani. However, Frank struggled to settle in from the outset, and the team entered early 2026 with few certainties. In recent years, managers such as Conte, Mourinho, Espirito Santo and Postecoglou himself have struggled greatly. With no wins in the new year, Spurs opted for Igor Tudor, who was available after being sacked by Juventus. The result? Almost nothing but defeats, the shocking incident of Kinsky being replaced by Vicario after 17 minutes and two blunders in the 5-2 defeat suffered at the hands of Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, and the crushing 3-0 defeat inflicted by Nottingham Forest in the head-to-head clash on the final matchday before the winter break.

    As if that weren’t enough, Tudor has had to cope with the profound grief of losing his father. West Ham, third from bottom, are just one point behind, 30 to 29, and the anxiety within the Spurs is growing ever more. Tudor’s future is already hanging in the balance, with Sean Dyche – a sort of Ballardini from across the Channel – reportedly already having been contacted.

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  • SEVILLE

    Just three points above the relegation zone and a fanbase in open revolt, demanding that the club be sold to Sergio Ramos, the red-and-white legend who began and ended his career in Seville. The Andalusians, with Mallorca dangerously close in third-from-bottom position, are in the thick of the relegation battle and have recently sacked manager Almeyda.

    Former Inter players Agoumé and Alexis Sánchez do not seem capable of leading the team beyond a hard-fought survival in La Liga: the decision made in the last few hours was to hand the reins to Luis García Plaza, who previously managed Mallorca and Alavés – two of the teams battling alongside Sevilla to avoid relegation – but who has not been in charge for almost two years.

  • WOLFSBURG

    In Germany, it is Wolfsburg who are facing the prospect of a dramatic collapse. In fact, the club has failed to qualify for European competition for several seasons now – more specifically since the 2020/21 season, when current Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner was in charge.

    We are talking about the team with the fifth-highest wage bill in the entire Bundesliga, which spent almost €70 million in the summer transfer window. The squad features big names such as Arnold, Erkisen, Majer, Wimmer, Grabara, Koulierakis and Amoura, all of whom are key players for their national teams as well. Wolfsburg are second from bottom, a full three points adrift of the play-off zone occupied by St. Pauli on 24 points.

    In an attempt to turn around a disastrous season, the board has turned to an old hand, Dieter Hecking, the third manager of the season after Simonis and Bauer. Hecking had previously managed Wolfsburg, more than 10 years ago. He took charge of the club in 2012 and led them to victory in the German Cup in 2015, and to the Champions League round of 16 the following year, where they lost to Real Madrid after conceding a late comeback. That remains Wolfsburg’s finest era (excluding the 2009 title-winning side), featuring talents of the calibre of Perisic, Schürrle, Luiz Gustavo, Naldo, Max Kruse, but above all a young Kevin De Bruyne. Will Hecking’s return be enough to save Wolfsburg from a relegation that hasn’t occurred for 29 years?

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  • NICE

    Compared to the teams mentioned above, Nice are in a slightly better position but are still at risk. They sit in 15th place, on 27 points, five points clear of the play-off zone, which is occupied by Auxerre on 22 points.

    In recent years, Nice have been aiming for the top of Ligue 1, an ambitious project that began with the takeover by INEOS, the conglomerate led by Jim Ratcliffe (a Manchester United shareholder). However, these multi-million-pound investments have not translated into significant results. In the Europa League, Nice – featuring former Napoli player Ndombele and Wahi – have disappointed, finishing 33rd in the initial group stage, having also lost to Roma.

    The atmosphere is also tense, with the organised supporters’ groups in full protest against the management and the team. A few months ago, fans turned up at the training ground, physically assaulting some players, such as Boga and Moffi. Boga himself filed a complaint, leaving Nice in January to join Juventus. Puel took over on the bench following Haise’s sacking. Nice’s fortunes seem to be in sharp decline, but in the south of France this season, survival does not seem to be so far off after all.