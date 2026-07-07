AFP
‘Plays himself every game for the next five tournaments’ - New role for Cristiano Ronaldo speculated on after World Cup ‘last dance’ for the Portuguese GOAT
Portugal exit prompts managerial speculation
Portugal have been eliminated from the World Cup following a 1-0 defeat to Spain, with Mikel Merino scoring a late winner. The loss resulted in emotional scenes for Cristiano Ronaldo as he walked down the tunnel. In the aftermath of their exit, Roberto Martinez announced he has stepped down as manager.
Speaking on talkSPORT, broadcaster Jeff Stelling proposed a surprising successor. Stelling asked his co-host Gabby Agbonlahor: "Roberto Martinez is leaving as Portugal manager, we all know that. How about Cristiano Ronaldo as the next Portugal manager?" Stelling argued that taking the managerial role would ensure Ronaldo remains at the centre of the national team setup without needing to be on the pitch.
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Agbonlahor reacts to bold Ronaldo claim
Responding to the suggestion that Ronaldo could become the next manager, Agbonlahor delivered a quick-witted reply. Agbonlahor quipped: "Unsurprisingly, he plays himself every game for the next five tournaments." While Ronaldo finished as top scorer for Portugal with three goals, his overall impact during the competition has faced severe criticism. Agbonlahor argued that Ronaldo cost Portugal this World Cup, claiming he failed to create space for his team-mates. Agbonlahor added: "And Ronaldo at times, he was walking football last night, I played that position, you have to be running the channels, you have to be creating space for the players."
He suggested younger squad members will feel frustrated by their early departure.
Pundits warn against tarnishing a great legacy
Stelling also expressed concern over how Ronaldo might be remembered if he continues to extend his playing career internationally. Stelling remarked: "What I don't want Ronaldo to do... I remember Ronaldo at his breathtaking best, I don't want him to tarnish his image. I watched him last night, in a foot race, my cousin would have given him a real great contest, he just can't move."
The former Aston Villa forward Agbonlahor echoed these sentiments, noting that Ronaldo looked his true age against Spain. Despite needing just four more goals to reach a historic milestone of 150 international strikes, questions remain over whether Ronaldo should step aside to let a new generation shine.
- AFP
What is next for the Portuguese legend?
Ronaldo must now decide whether to officially retire from international football or pursue a different role within the national setup. With Portugal set to co-host the World Cup in four years alongside Spain and Morocco, a transition into management could appeal to him. Alternatively, Ronaldo will return to club action with Al-Nassr, as fans wait to see if he has truly played his final match for his country.
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