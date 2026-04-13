‘Need to keep him happy’ - Everton get Iliman Ndiaye transfer warning amid Man Utd rumours

Ndiaye - who made his professional breakthrough at Sheffield United, helping them to secure Premier League promotion in 2022-23 - returned to English football in 2024 when completing a £17 million ($23m) move to Merseyside from French outfit Marseille.

That deal has been made to look like quite the bargain, with the talented 26-year-old quickly becoming the Toffees’ most creative influence. He reached double figures on the goal front last season, while adding a further six efforts and three assists to that end product tally this term.

As someone that boasts the ability to carry the ball over long distances, drifting past defenders along the way, it comes as no surprise that the France-born star has become a much sought-after commodity.

It has been suggested that Ndiaye is registering on the recruitment radar at Old Trafford, as United seek to bring more firepower into their ranks, with Everton in a position where they could make serious profit on a man tied to a contract until the summer of 2029.