Erling Haaland's Man City future remains uncertain as Arsenal and Real Madrid prepare for shock transfer move

Haaland’s future at City is suddenly under the spotlight. Elite European clubs are closely monitoring the Norwegian striker's situation following the recent ruling against the club.

City were recently found guilty of 114 Premier League financial breaches, plunging the Etihad outfit into uncertainty. While City have launched an appeal against the verdict, their rivals are clearly alert to the possibility that circumstances could change.

Until a final decision is reached, questions will continue to hang over several of their biggest names. Naturally, no player is attracting more attention than their prolific goalscorer.