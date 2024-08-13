Martin Odegaard Erling Haaland Phil FodenGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Erling Haaland in PFA Player of the Year award hunt again – but faces competition from Man City team-mates Phil Foden & Rodri, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard & Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer

Premier LeagueManchester CityArsenalChelseaErling HaalandPhil FodenMartin OedegaardRodriCole PalmerOllie WatkinsAston Villa

Erling Haaland is in the hunt for back-to-back PFA Player of the Year awards, but faces competition from Phil Foden, Rodri and Martin Odegaard.

  • Norwegian striker out to defend crown
  • Club colleagues looking to wrestle it away
  • Gunners, Blues & Villa also represented
