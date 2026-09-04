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Be like Erling Haaland! Leeds get Dominic Calvert-Lewin advice as title-winning Elland Road legend assesses lack of striker depth following transfer deadline
Calvert-Lewin hit 14 Premier League goals last season
Impressive value has been found in Leeds’ 2025 deal for Calvert-Lewin, with the 12-cap England international having joined as a free agent after bringing a nine-year stint at Everton to a close. A productive debut campaign in West Yorkshire delivered 14 Premier League goals.
The experienced 29-year-old is already up and running this season, with injury concerns having eased considerably over the course of the last 12 months. Fitness struggles had been an issue towards the end of his spell on Merseyside.
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Are Leeds lacking in quality Calvert-Lewin cover options?
Leeds have got Calvert-Lewin firing on all cylinders, but there is not too much support behind him. Lukas Nmecha and Noah Okafor can lead the line, while Mateo Joseph has returned from a loan spell at Real Mallorca, but they cannot be considered prolific.
Any temptation to spend big onto another forward in 2026 has been resisted, with faith continuing to be lumped onto the broad shoulders of Calvert-Lewin. He is more than prepared to carry that responsibility.
Why Leeds need to handle Calvert-Lewin like Haaland
Leeds do, however, need to handle their leading marksman with care. Title-winning hero Strachan admits as much, with the Scot - who was speaking in association with Grosvenor Sport - telling GOAL of looking to the Premier League’s most fearsome frontman for guidance: “He is constantly getting knocked down, thrashed at, knocked about. It's non-stop for Calvert-Lewin.
“I was at the game on Sunday, and what a good point that was for Leeds because Brentford are a top side, by the way. I mean a top side. You're talking about a rounded team, that is them. Their three midfield players, I couldn't tell you who was the best. They're three forwards, I couldn't tell you who was the best. I just know they're all good. Three midfield players were excellent. The three forwards, with the wide men, I call wide attackers, they're more rounded. They're more of a team than Man United at the moment, that's for sure.
“Going back to Calvert-Lewin, yes, I worry about the actual contact he's taking all the time - not just the physical, but the mental side. Calvert-Lewin needs to get somebody up beside him, that's playing number 10, or a midfield player getting there. So for the rest of the team, there is a drop-off area round about Calvert-Lewin, not just Calvert-Lewin. So if there's somebody else round about him, don’t care who it is who gets up there, it takes away 50% of the knocks that Calvert-Lewin's getting.
“And if you actually keep him away from the game like Haaland, if you get people up there, you keep him away from the game like Haaland, because that's what he does - he stays away from the game, he lets the people in front of him take the knocks, take the ball, and that's why he's always in the box.
“So I just worry that Calvert-Lewin, he's taking everything on board, and it's very hard for him to get in the box. So I think that's why his performance on Sunday was excellent, because in the first half, I was right in front of it, and I see him getting crashed into by two wonderful centre-halves, big centre-halves, taking knocks, trying to keep it in. And then he still managed to score a goal, which is quite phenomenal.
“So I would agree, I think if you can get another Calvert-Lewin, do so. But where do you get another Calvert-Lewin that’s not going to cost you £40-50 million, for that type of striker?”
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Leeds fixtures 2026-27: Trip to Brighton next up
Leeds have Calvert-Lewin tied to a contract through to 2028. If his current standards can be maintained, then it should not take long for extension talks to be entered into - as the Sheffield native has become crucial to the collective cause.
A bright start has been made to the 2026-27 campaign, with four points being picked up across two fixtures so far, and Farke’s side will be back in Premier League action on Saturday when taking in a trip to Brighton.
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