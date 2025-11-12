The Haaland Special! Erling gets his own dish at Manchester Chinese restaurant after shock visit from meat-obsessed Man City superstar

Happy Seasons staff made two posts following Haaland’s visit, one to show his smiling face, another of the dish named in his honour. The first post says: “Massively shocked to see @erling come through for a triple roast meat! Couldn’t believe my eyes when he walked in lol. Thanks for coming in pal.”

The follow-up post outlined the dish in great detail, saying: "The Haaland Special! We’re just kidding! It’s actually our classic Triple Roasted Meats with Boiled Rice — a dish we’ve been serving here in Manchester Chinatown for over 40 years. Although, to be fair, Haaland did order the roasted duck and crispy belly pork. So, as funny as it sounds, if you ask for “The Haaland Special,” you’ll get exactly what he ordered — lol. Our staff are loving the banter, so come on through! We roast over 60 ducks a day, all freshly marinated the day before and roasted on the same day they’re served. It’s the same method we’ve used for over 40 years, and it’s all served with our in-house sweet soy sauce, made entirely from natural herbs, spices, and sweeteners."