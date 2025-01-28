Erling Haaland's 10-year Man City mega-deal could become the norm in the Premier League as Chelsea legend tips U.S. owners to follow NFL and MLB contract strategy
Mega deals such as the one signed by Erling Haaland could soon become the norm in England as American owners follow NFL and MLB contract strategies.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Norwegian striker signed 10-year deal
- Long-term contracts common at Stamford Bridge
- Trend to continue as American money floods into Europe