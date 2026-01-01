Enzo Maresca LEAVES Chelsea! Blues make bombshell decision to part ways with their manager on New Year's Day as search begins for replacement

Maresca guided Chelsea to Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup glory last season, while also securing Champions League qualification, and had been working on a contract through to 2029. He now finds himself out of work, with the Blues opening their hunt for a suitable successor.

A statement on the club's official website reads: "Chelsea Football Club and Head Coach Enzo Maresca have parted company. During his time at the club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the Club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the club.

"With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track. We wish Enzo well for the future."