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Enzo Maresca identifies Premier League star as 'dream' successor to Rodri as Man City prepare for life after Spanish anchor
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Maresca targets Fernandez for reunion
Maresca has set his sights on Fernandez as the "dream" candidate to succeed Rodri at the Etihad Stadium. According to reports from Gianluca Di Marzio, Maresca believes the Argentine international possesses the specific tactical profile required to anchor his system.
However, securing a deal for the 25-year-old will be far from straightforward. Chelsea still view the midfielder as an integral part of their long-term project and have him under contract until the summer of 2032. The Blues are expected to demand a massive transfer fee to even consider parting with one of their prized assets, especially to a direct Premier League rival.
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Rodri nears Etihad exit as Barcelona lead race
The urgency behind City’s search for a new midfield general stems from Rodri’s increasingly uncertain future. The Spanish international has entered the final year of his contract, and interest from La Liga’s elite has reached fever pitch. While Real Madrid were long considered the favourites, Barcelona have moved into pole position to sign the midfielder following a breakthrough in talks with the player’s representatives.
Rodri has reportedly expressed a clear preference for a move to Catalonia over joining Jose Mourinho's project at the Bernabeu. The move is being accelerated by Hansi Flick’s need for a world-class pivot, particularly with Frenkie de Jong facing a potential spell on the sidelines due to surgery.
Fernandez camp explores potential summer move
Adding fuel to the fire, the representatives of the Chelsea star have openly discussed the possibility of a move. Speaking at an AFA event in Miami last month, agent Javier Pastore addressed the growing speculation surrounding his client. "He's only thinking about that [World Cup], and we're looking at possibilities for him to leave Chelsea, but there's nothing concrete or confirmed with any club," Pastore said.
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Bouaddi remains a secondary alternative for City
While Fernandez is the 'dream' choice, City are also keeping tabs on Lille’s teenage sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi. The 18-year-old has emerged as a high-potential target for the Citizens, with the club having already put plans in place to secure his services.
Despite the teenager’s obvious talent, there are concerns within the City coaching staff about whether a player of his age could immediately shoulder the responsibility of replacing a veteran like Rodri. Maresca is said to prefer a more experienced option who can step into the starting XI without a lengthy adaptation period.
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