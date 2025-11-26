'Too much!' - Enzo Maresca tells Chelsea wonderkid Estevao Willian to 'relax' amid comparisons with Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo

The 18-year-old's mesmerising form for club and country has already prompted comparisons to football legends Messi and Ronaldo, but Maresca has issued a warning to the youngster. After the Barcelona clash, the Italian coach told reporters: "Estevao needs to relax. He needs to enjoy, he needs [training] sessions. He needs to play football. Him, Lamine, they are so young, 18, that if you start to talk about Messi, [Cristiano] Ronaldo, I think it is too much pressure for young boys like them. They need to enjoy, arrive at the training ground, happy, session. When you start to compare with Messi or Ronaldo, I think it is too much for them."

Reacting to his own performance, Estevao said: "I don't really have any words to sum up how I am feeling. It was all very quick for me. I found some space and wiggled my way through. I hope I keep scoring for many more years. It really was the perfect night. [My goal] was such a special moment for me in my career. From the moment I arrived here, I felt such a connection with the fans. I'm just so happy I could score for them and make them happy."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!