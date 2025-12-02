Enzo Fernandez reflects on helping Lionel Messi complete ‘unfinished business’ - with Chelsea & Argentina star enjoying ‘incredible’ experience

The all-action midfielder, who is now plying his club trade in the Premier League with Chelsea, made enough memories in Qatar to last a lifetime. He will forever be proud of delivering the most sought-after of honours for an illustrious countryman.

Fernandez has told GIVEMESPORT: “Winning the World Cup with Messi was incredible. We were fully motivated because our team grew up watching Leo at home on TV. We’d been fighting for it for many years and Messi had unfinished business.

“I’m so proud that I was able to share that moment with him and win the World Cup alongside him, knowing what it meant to him and all of us. Of course, we all wanted to do it for him because it was the only sporting achievement missing for him.

“He’s a great person and I’m so proud to share these moments with him. He’s the greatest of all time, so it’s a privilege to share the dressing room with him. It’s a huge thing for me and I’m really enjoying it. I try to make the most of every moment spent with him.”

