England should be considered Women's World Cup favourites if Lionesses can beat Spain in their own backyard

Since meeting in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022, the pair have played six times, with England winning four of those, including the most recent at Wembley in April. Friday, though, will be different. Spain have won the only home match they have played of those six, as part of a 15-game unbeaten streak on home soil that only includes one draw along with resounding wins over Germany, Sweden, France and the Netherlands.

La Roja's last defeat in their own backyard came in a 3-2 thriller against Italy back in December 2023, a result which ended what was at the time a 27-game unbeaten run at home, since defeat to the United States in Alicante way back in January 2019, well before Spain were the force they are today. In short: the world champions are excellent at home.

If England can go to Mallorca and beat Sonia Bermudez's side, then, it would be huge. Not only would it secure automatic qualification for the 2027 Women's World Cup, forcing their opponents into the play-offs in the process, but it would surely cement the Lionesses' status as favourites to win the title in Brazil.