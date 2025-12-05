Getty
England boss Thomas Tuchel explains why he will consider leaving substitutes in dressing room during 2026 World Cup
Sweltering heat: Tough conditions at 2026 World Cup
With FIFA’s flagship event taking place at the height of summer, daytime temperatures are expected to soar. Any teams taking to the field in early kick-offs will have to contend with heat that could rise to 40 degrees Celsius.
England have tried to replicate those conditions by training in special heated tents, allowing players to get a taste of what is to come. International coaches are, however, prepared to take alternative action in a bid to keep players fresh.
Tuchel's plan to leave subs in the dressing room
Tuchel is already piecing together his plans, with the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss revealing that he is prepared to let those on his bench stay behind the scenes - in the relative cool of changing areas - until they are required to step onto the pitch.
Tuchel said while in the States for draw duty: “If this is what helps us later in the match, when they come on, we consider that as a possibility. Nobody likes it, as I want the players to be out here and feel the energy and give the energy from the bench onto the field, but I know (the benefit). I saw teams doing this and players doing this at the Club World Cup. Hopefully we can avoid it. It is always better if they can be with us.”
Bellingham poser: Will Real Madrid star be selected?
Questions continue to be asked of who Tuchel will name in his squad. Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham has seen some of his behaviour criticised, with the 22-year-old reacting angrily to being replaced by Morgan Rogers during a qualification clash with Albania in November.
Tuchel said at the time: “That is a bad impression. It should be about the collective. What we did in camp is all about the collective. I have to then review it - I was happy about the goal. I had a quick talk with Morgan Rogers and I was sure that everyone celebrated together. I will have a look at it. That is not the image we want to transport. We feel everyone is committed and that everyone accepts tough decisions, be it before the match or in the match."
The German added: “He [Bellingham] has to accept it, he has to accept it. We should not make more out of it than it is. Rogers was not happy when he couldn't start today because he deserves to play, and he wants to play all the time. We gave him a bit of a rest because he came with a lot of minutes playing at club [level] and played for us against Serbia. I also don't want to make more out of it. I stick to my words - behaviour is key. Decisions are made, and you have to accept it as a player.”
Pressed on that issue again, Tuchel said of his focus being elsewhere for now: “It’s pretty clear what happened and I didn’t see it during the match. I think you understand that I’m in Washington now for the World Cup draw, so the subject is not for now.”
Trophy target: Can England end 60 years of hurt?
Bellingham is expected to make the cut, with Tuchel needing the very best players at his disposal to help aid a quest to bring 60 years of pain to a close for England’s men’s national team.
He said of trying to land a first major international trophy since the 1966 World Cup: “If the players bring that (desire) then I think anything is possible. We will be brave enough to dream about it, we will be brave enough to try it.
“Everyone knows that we cannot promise that we win it, but they want to see a team, team spirit, a team that gives everything, fights for each other. We are getting closer. I think we are getting stronger and this is the main point. The emphasis will be on the squad and team spirit, and hopefully we get the momentum and we get the energy around the team right so that no-one else wants to play us.”
England enjoyed faultless progress through their qualification campaign, picking up maximum points from eight fixtures while conceding no goals. They are among the favourites to capture a global crown next summer.
