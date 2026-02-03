'Most competitive league in the world' - England's newest Lioness Anouk Denton completes transfer to NWSL side Bay FC as West Ham receive club-record fee

While there have been several high-profile instances of England stars playing in the NWSL over the years, it's still not overly common. Indeed, Denton will be only the 13th Lioness to enter the league when she pulls on Bay FC's colours for the first time, joining England team-mates Esme Morgan, of the Washington Spirit, and Jess Carter, of Gotham, as the only other members of Sarina Wiegman's squad currently in the division.

That comes with its challenges, particularly because of the way the season in the U.S. runs. While Denton has largely been used to a campaign which generally begins in September and ends in May, the NWSL starts in March and will run until November. Speaking to GOAL recently, Carter said that was an obstacle she encountered in her first year in the U.S. when it came to managing her rest periods with being fully fit, especially for the first international break of the year.

However, both Carter and Morgan have also spoken glowingly about the experience across the Atlantic and how the different environment has helped improve them as a player, something Denton will hope she will also benefit from in the coming months as she looks to keep her place in a very competitive England squad.

"Bay FC is an ambitious club with a clear vision, and it felt like the right place for the next step in my career," the 22-year-old said of the move. "The NWSL is the most competitive league in the world and I’m excited to challenge myself against top players and teams. Having worked with Emma before gives me confidence in the environment I’m stepping into and I’m really looking forward to living in the Bay Area and playing in front of such passionate supporters."