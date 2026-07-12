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England warned of ‘impossible’ Lionel Messi challenge ahead of historic first meeting with Argentine GOAT in the 2026 World Cup semi-finals
The ultimate test for Thomas Tuchel
Despite racking up over 200 appearances and a record-breaking 125 goals for the Albiceleste, Messi has never shared a pitch with England at senior international level. That wait ends on Wednesday in Atlanta, where Thomas Tuchel’s side must find a way to stop the tournament's joint-top scorer. Argentina secured their spot in the final four with a gritty 3-1 extra-time win over Switzerland, setting up a blockbuster clash that has the football world on edge.
The aura surrounding Messi remains undiminished, according to BBC pundit Micah Richards, who believes the challenge is unlike anything the England defense has faced. "England can outrun Argentina but they just have that little genius Messi. They all play for him. Everyone should be excited," Richards said. "Marking him is impossible because he doesn't run back. He goes into little spaces where he shouldn't really be. He switches on at the right times [and] he's got the best technique. His spatial awareness is fantastic. He's got a great shot. Most importantly, he's got what Jude's [Bellingham] got and that's what makes Jude so great, he's got personality and aura. Messi has the most aura out of any footballer. Messi's aura is just next level, so it's going to be interesting."
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Defensive dilemmas and the 'Jude effect'
While Messi’s attacking output remains elite - he has eight goals in the tournament so far - opponents are beginning to look at ways to exploit his lack of defensive work rate. Former England captain Wayne Rooney pointed out that while Messi shares a certain match-winning quality with Bellingham, he can be a liability when the opposition has the ball. This tactical trade-off will be central to Tuchel’s game plan as he looks to guide England to a second World Cup final.
"He can be a weakness defensively for Argentina," Rooney said. "He doesn't run back, but he has big moments a bit like with Jude Bellingham. He has big moments and moments of quality. The thing with Messi is his decision-making – he comes to life in moments of the game and he makes the right decision. Marking Lionel Messi is about concentration and communication. Communicating with your team-mates about picking up positions you might not usually pick up."
England must be able to cope with the pressure
Chris Sutton believes that while the Messi factor is daunting, England should not be intimidated by the current iteration of the world champions. The Three Lions have shown tactical discipline under Tuchel, and Sutton suggests that the current Argentina side, despite their resilience, is not an unbeatable force. The key will be whether England can stay composed in the face of a partisan Argentine crowd and the psychological weight of Messi's presence.
"I think Thomas Tuchel and the England players will be relishing the prospect of playing this Argentina team in its current guise, its current form, because this isn't a great Argentina team but they do have a habit of finding a way," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live.
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A rivalry renewed after two decades
England and Argentina share one of the most storied rivalries in international football, defined by moments like Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' in 1986 and David Beckham's redemption penalty in 2002. However, the teams have remarkably avoided each other for nearly 21 years. The last time they met was in a 2005 friendly in Geneva, a game Messi famously missed due to a suspension earned just 30 seconds into his international debut against Hungary.
It is a sentiment shared by South American expert Tim Vickery, who noted that Argentine fans have long craved this specific meeting. "Lionel Messi couldn't possibly end an international career, over 200 matches, without playing the team that Argentina fans see as their biggest rival," Vickery said. "During the second half, the fans were bouncing up and down singing 'he who doesn't jump is an Englishman'. You'll be hearing a lot, lot more of that on Wednesday."
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