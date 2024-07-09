How England should line up vs the Netherlands in Euro 2024 semi-final: Drop lumbering Harry Kane for Ollie Watkins & replace misfit Phil Foden with Cole Palmer

The stakes couldn't be higher for Gareth Southgate and he needs to make the toughest decision of all in Dortmund - dropping his captain

England are so close to Berlin they can almost see the Brandenburg Gate. A second consecutive European Championship final is within their grasp after seeing off Switzerland in the quarter-finals. They just need to reach out and take it.

But in the semi-finals they will be facing a tricky Netherlands side who have overcome a surprise defeat by Austria to make it to the last four. And despite getting this far, England have not had too much to shout about at the tournament.

Against the toughest side they will have faced in Germany, containing genuine Premier League stars including Virgil van Dijk, Micky van de Ven, Nathan Ake and Cody Gakpo, England will have to up the ante and start to their potential. And that means making some tough decisions, indeed the toughest of all: dropping Harry Kane.

Kane had just 26 touches against Switzerland and was holding the team back in a manner remarkably similar to Cristiano Ronaldo's negative impact on Portugal. Calls are growing for Kane to be taken out of the firing line and Gareth Southgate needs to listen to them.

But the captain is not the only star name the manager should remove to make way for players who stand a much better chance of taking the Three Lions to the final. Thus, GOAL picks England's best starting XI to down the Dutch and book their ticket to the Olympiastadion on Sunday...