'More together than ever!' - Elliot Anderson claims financial charges and ‘cheats’ taunts have galvanised Man City stars in Liverpool victory

Anderson, who arrived in a £116m ($154m) summer transfer and claimed the Player of the Match award on Merseyside, insists the squad is using the widespread criticism as fuel.

"We're all so together, more together than ever and I think we have to be like that," Anderson explained following the final whistle. "We've got to stick together. I think it really brings us together. It gives you that determination to come out here, everyone is against you, and turn them over, which we did."

Reflecting on the hostile environment and City's tactical execution, the England international added: "[In the] second half we showed a lot more quality [than] in the first half. It was very noisy in the first half but we really managed to quieten them in the second half, carried out the plan better and scored three really good goals."



