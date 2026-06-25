Elliot Anderson alternative billed as ‘more of a Man Utd’ player by Red Devils legend - but proven Premier League performer could also come with £100m transfer price tag

While questions on one side of Manchester may have been asked of Anderson’s asking price, former Forest striker Marlon Harewood told GOAL recently that the Newcastle academy graduate could be worth every penny.

He said: “Anderson is definitely one of those players. If someone said that and put that price tag, with the money that’s going on in the game over the last couple of years, he is definitely worth the price tag and I think he will go on and do really well at whatever club he is at.”

United are seemingly not convinced, with their gaze potentially turning towards a man that is still at St James’ Park. Tonali is now a proven Premier League performer, on the back of his move to Tyneside from AC Milan in 2023, and would offer more energy and goal threat alongside talismanic Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes.

Ex-Italy international Giuseppe Rossi - who spent time with Uniteds from Manchester and Newcastle in his playing days - has previously told GOAL of why a fellow Azzurri star should be looking for another step up the footballing ladder: “He deserves it. He's been a great player for Newcastle. He was great at Milan, great for Newcastle.

“He's a leader out there. He provides a lot of quality, but also quantity. So, these are rare players in our game today. So, he deserves to play for a big team for sure. The price tags today in football are crazy. So, you're definitely going to be paying top dollar for a player like him.”