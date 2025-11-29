Back in the squad! Ellie Roebuck receives first Lionesses call-up since 2023 after stroke left her fearing she'd never play football again

Roebuck was a backup goalkeepr in the England squad that achieved European Championship success in 2022 and reached the World Cup final in Australia in 2023. England fell to a penalty shootout defeat to Spain two-and-a-half years ago, but six months after the showdown with La Roja, Roebuck suffered a stroke that she said should have left her blind.

"I'm lucky because I should have lost my vision," Roebuck told BBC Sportin February. "I should have lost my peripheral vision for sure. The majority of people that suffer a stroke [like mine] do that. So, I probably should have been blind, which is quite a miracle that that didn't happen."

Having been struck in the back of the head with a ball in training with Manchester City, the 26-year-old was treated for a concussion but further tests revealed that Roebuck had actually suffered a stroke.

"I knew it wasn't concussion," she said. "I've had concussion. I just knew something wasn't right. I said 'for my peace of mind I need a head scan, something is not right and I know it'."

Having been called back in by the club doctor, Roebuck added: "It filled me with panic, but I never had in my mind that it was a stroke. He sat me down and was like, 'you've had an infarct in your left occipital lobe'. I asked 'what's that in English?' And then he said it was a type of stroke."