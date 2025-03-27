Ella Toone exclusive: Lionesses star on bouncing back from World Cup heartache at Euro 2025, why half of Man Utd's season was 'a bit of a write off', Specsavers Best Worst Team & more

England are out to defend their title this summer in Switzerland, and the Manchester United midfielder spoke to GOAL about her hopes and expectations

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

There is a target on England's back heading into this summer's European Championships. They head to host nation Switzerland as reigning champions and there are plenty of contenders looking to snatch the continental crown from them. Spain beat them to win the 2023 FIFA World Cup. Germany are out for revenge after losing at Wembley three years ago. France and the Netherlands have the chance to stake a claim early doors after being drawn in England's group for Euro 2025.

At the heart of the Lionesses' efforts to keep their royal status is Ella Toone, now a household name domestically having played a major role off the bench at Euro 2022, notably netting in the final with a superb playground-style lob. At club level, she is leading Manchester United's charge for a Champions League place having helped them win the FA Cup for the first time at the end of the 2023-24 season.

GOAL sat down with Toone to talk the Lionesses' hopes of retaining the Euros, United's surge back up the WSL table, her involvement in Specsavers' Best Worst Team campaign alongside Harry Redknapp and more.