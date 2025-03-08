Man Utd women player ratings vs Sunderland: Into the semi-finals! Leah Galton & Maya Le Tissier ensure Red Devils avoid FA Cup upset as awesome Ella Toone gets in on the act

The Lionesses star sealed victory for Marc Skinner's side late on as the FA Cup holders cruised into the last four

The Red Devils continued their fine form in a dominant 3-1 victory and needed just seven minutes to break the deadlock. Celin Bezit teased her defender down the right and then crossed for Leah Galton to direct a header across goal and into the back of the net.

Galton then turned provider by sending in a cross for Melvine Malard to volley onto the crossbar, before another delivery saw Bezit fire over the bar from close range. A second goal always looked likely and duly arrived just before half-time. Gabby George sent in a corner from the left for Maya Le Tissier to nod home and double the hosts’ lead.

United should have had a third at the start of the second half. Galton picked out Malard again in the box, but she couldn't get her shot away, and then had a sight of goal herself but could only volley wide at the far post after the ball was pinged in from deep.

With his team seemingly in control, Skinner opted to make three changes but could only watch on helplessly as Sunderland pulled one back to set up a tense finish. An attempted clearance by the otherwise excellent Le Tissier smacked off Louise Griffiths and flew past Phallon Tullis-Joyce to make it 2-1 with 20 minutes left to play.

Manchester United responded strongly by racing straight down the other end and ought to have restored their two-goal advantage immediately but substitute Rachel Williams saw her header blocked by goalkeeper Demi Lambourne at point-blank range.

Yet the hosts kept the pressure on and did finally score again in stoppage time to end Sunderland's FA Cup dreams. Bezit once again sent in another inviting ball from the right for Ella Toone to head home and seal victory.

