'One of the best goalkeepers in the world' - Edin Terzic hails Unai Simon after Camp Nou defeat

Shifting his focus to standout individual displays, Terzic singled out goalkeeper Unai Simon for another exceptional performance. The Athletic boss noted that heroic displays have become the reliable benchmark for the Spanish international on the grandest stages.

"I think with Unai it's not surprising because we see these kind of performances from Unai over the last years many, many times, and that's the reason why he's one of the best goalkeepers in the world."