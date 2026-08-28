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'One of the best goalkeepers in the world' - Edin Terzic hails Unai Simon after Camp Nou defeat
Facing the Catalan giants
Edin Terzic faced a demanding tactical test as his Athletic Club side travelled to Spotify Camp Nou to take on Hansi Flick's Barcelona. Despite ending up on the losing side, the German manager found plenty of positives in his team's overall defensive resilience and several standout individual performances. The match highlighted the ongoing challenges of facing a dominant Catalan midfield, while also showcasing Athletic's unique blend of established international stars and emerging academy talent.
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Praising Unai Simon's world-class standard
Shifting his focus to standout individual displays, Terzic singled out goalkeeper Unai Simon for another exceptional performance. The Athletic boss noted that heroic displays have become the reliable benchmark for the Spanish international on the grandest stages.
"I think with Unai it's not surprising because we see these kind of performances from Unai over the last years many, many times, and that's the reason why he's one of the best goalkeepers in the world."
The constant test at Camp Nou
Reflecting on the defensive workload required during the fixture, Simon was called into action repeatedly to thwart Barcelona's intricate attacking sequences. Dealing with a side that specializes in overloading central spaces and firing quick combinations requires total concentration from a goalkeeper. Simon's positioning, shot-stopping, and calmness under pressure kept his team in the contest during critical phases of the game.
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Looking ahead to future fixtures
As Athletic Club regroup following this high-profile test in La Liga, performances from key figures like Simon will remain vital to their campaign ambitions. Terzic will look to harness his squad's defensive resilience as they prepare for their upcoming league fixtures. With their experienced goalkeeper continuing to perform at the absolute peak of his powers, Athletic possess a reassuring backbone for the challenges ahead.
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