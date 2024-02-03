Eden Hazard firing shots at Real Madrid! Ex-Chelsea man labels Spanish club ‘big-headed’ and explains why he didn’t ‘fit in’ during nightmare spell

Richard Mills
Eden Hazard Getty Images
Real MadridEden HazardCristiano RonaldoLaLiga

Eden Hazard has labelled Real Madrid as a "big-headed" club and explained why he didn't fit in at the Spanish giants.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Hazard criticises Real Madrid
  • Belgian explains why he didn't fit in
  • Admits he could have done more

Editors' Picks