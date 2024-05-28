'Don’t want to upset Erik again!' - Gary Lineker risks Ten Hag's wrath as he names potential next Man Utd manager just days after grilling Dutchman on live TV
Former England international Gary Lineker has again risked Erik ten Hag's wrath by naming his potential replacement at Manchester United.
- Lineker weighs in on Ten Hag's situation
- Speculation Man Utd will sack Dutch coach
- Mauricio Pochettino seen as ideal replacement