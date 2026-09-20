Dominik Livakovic reveals secret to instant Barcelona impact and how Dani Olmo helped him shine on debut

Reflecting on his first competitive appearance for the club, the 31-year-old expressed his immense pride at finally stepping onto the pitch in Barca colors. Speaking to the media, Livakovic emphasized the collective effort required to secure the three points in Andalusia. "We have achieved a perfect start to the season and we have to continue like this," he said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

Adapting to the unique pressure of playing for Barcelona can be a daunting task for any new arrival, but Livakovic had a significant advantage in the form of Dani Olmo. The two players share a long history, having spent several successful years together at Dinamo Zagreb before their careers took different paths across Europe.

Livakovic was quick to acknowledge that having a trusted friend in the squad made his transition seamless. "From the first day I’ve had Dani Olmo," the goalkeeper explained. "I played with him at Dinamo Zagreb six or seven years ago. It has been easy because they are young guys and it’s like a family. It’s very easy to adapt here."