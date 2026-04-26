Dominic Calvert-Lewin ESCAPES red card for Marc Cucurella hair-pull just two weeks on from Lisandro Martinez's sending off for same offence on Leeds striker

The high-stakes FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Leeds was ignited by a moment of controversy midway through the first half. With the Blues leading 1-0 courtesy of an Enzo Fernandez header, a long ball aimed towards Calvert-Lewin resulted in a physical tangle with Marc Cucurella.

As the Spanish defender moved across the striker, Calvert-Lewin appeared to grab a handful of the Chelsea man's distinctive hair. Referee Jarred Gillett and his assistants initially missed the flashpoint, allowing play to continue as Cucurella slumped to the turf.

However, the game was eventually halted for a VAR check, leaving Calvert-Lewin to nervously await his fate while pleading his innocence to the match officials. To the surprise of many watching, the Leeds forward was permitted to stay on the pitch without even receiving a yellow card.







