Welcome to Wrexham DeadpoolGetty/FX
Chris Burton

Does Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney’s Welcome to Wrexham show pay the club? Financial benefits of award-winning documentary series revealed

WrexhamLeague OneShowbiz

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have an award-winning documentary in Welcome to Wrexham, but does the show actually pay the club?

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Hollywood stars opened window to the world
  • Red Dragons' fan base growing across the planet
  • Do not receive payment for fly-on-the-wall production
Article continues below