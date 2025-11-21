Disaster for Cole Palmer! Chelsea star fractures toe following 'accident at home' as Enzo Maresca rules injured playmaker out of key games

Maresca has revealed that Palmer will be unavailable for Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Burnley on Saturday, their Champions League home date with La Liga giants Barcelona on Tuesday and a derby date with London rivals Arsenal on November 30.

Delivering an update on Palmer and the untimely knock that he has picked up, Blues boss Maresca said: "He is probably not available for tomorrow, for sure. Barcelona for sure. Arsenal for sure. Unfortunately, he had an accident at home two days ago.

"He hit his toe. But it’s nothing important. But for sure he’s not back in the next week. The only thing we know is he’s not available for this week and next week.

"He was very close, with the groin. He was back with us almost. Then he had this small problem. The last time I saw him was yesterday. Was he limping? No, not too much. We don't know it's fractured. The only thing we know he is not available for this week and next week."

Maresca added on losing Palmer in the most unfortunate of manners: "I wake up many times in the night to go to the toilet, I hit my head and leg and everything. It can happen."

