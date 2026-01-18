Getty
'Difficult and a disaster!' - Cristian Romero calls for 'silence' at Tottenham after another embarrassing defeat leaves Thomas Frank's job in doubt
Three straight defeats: Spurs stuck in a rut
Frank has overseen a run of three successive defeats for Spurs, and eight through their last 14 matches, and may not last a full season at the helm - having moved to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from Brentford in the summer of 2025.
More uncomfortable questions are being asked of the Dane’s ongoing presence in the wake of a 2-1 loss to West Ham. Spurs conceded deep into stoppage-time against the Hammers as more jeers rained down from the stands.
Club captain Romero had nodded them level in that contest, but was unable to prevent Calum Wilson from bundling home in the 93rd minute. Certain sections of the home support took to chanting “you’re getting sacked in the morning” towards their own head coach.
- Getty
Romero delivers honest 'disaster' assessment
World Cup-winning Argentine fronted up to the media afterwards, saying in a rare interview that was delivered in English: “Obviously another lose [sic] a game at home, for me only one message for the fans, thank you for always staying with us.
“It is difficult and also a disaster moment for us, but especially in this moment, we need silence. Back tomorrow in training work, work hard every day and stay together. In three days we have another big match and this moment it is really silence and work hard.”
Spurs will be back in Champions League action on Tuesday when playing host to German giants Borussia Dortmund. They remain in the hunt for a top-eight finish and automatic progression in Europe, despite already being dumped out of Carabao Cup and FA Cup competition domestically.
Tottenham will be without new signing Conor Gallagher against Dortmund, due to eligibility rules, while Dutch centre-half Micky van de Ven is suspended and midfield duo Archie Gray and Joao Palhinha remain fitness doubts. Welsh defender Ben Davies picked up an injury against the Hammers.
With Spurs sat 11th in the Champions League standings, and a meeting with Eintracht Frankfurt still to come, Romero added on the need to keep looking forward: “After the game, go to dressing room and speak the same.
“It is a difficult moment, it is like a disaster but Champions League, we have another big opportunity to maybe win and go to top eight and go to the next round. That's the most important thing.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Under-fire Frank reacts to boos from Spurs fans
Spurs, who finished 17th under Ange Postecoglou last season, remain 14th in the Premier League table. They are 10 points clear of the relegation zone, but may yet be dragged into a basement battle.
Frank needs to turn things around quickly if he is to remain at the helm, with the 52-year-old telling BBC Sport of the boos that were left ringing in his ears when heading back to the dressing room after a reversal against West Ham: “It's not a nice feeling, but I understand the frustration.
“We are losing to a big London rival, there is nothing worse. We couldn't win at home, which we worked very hard to try to do that. Hopefully they [the fans] can see the effort from the boys, they are working very hard. We did everything in the second half.”
He added on his future: “I am feeling the backing from everyone, everyone wants the same thing - long term success. We are doing a lot of things right behind the scenes, but we are not getting the results which is crucial.”
- Getty
Tottenham fixtures 2025-26: Tough run approaching
Spurs have some tough tests approaching as, after facing Burnley in their next Premier League game, their final European fixtures of the league phase will be followed by a run of domestic outings against Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle and derby rivals Arsenal.
Advertisement