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Diego Forlan begins Uruguay interim reign as injured Federico Valverde misses Asian tour
Forlan steps up as Uruguay launch new era without Valverde
Diego Forlan has officially begun his tenure as Uruguay interim head coach, taking charge of La Celeste for an upcoming three-match friendly tour of Asia. However, the legendary former striker faces his opening test without star midfielder Federico Valverde.
The Real Madrid midfielder was ruled out of the trip after sustaining a severe ankle injury during the derby against Atletico Madrid.
Forlan confirmed that long-haul travel risks worsening the swelling, necessitating Valverde's exclusion to remain in Spain for rehabilitation.
- Getty Images Sport
Forlan explains medical decision and calls up Martinez
Speaking on the situation, Forlan revealed that medical staff monitored Valverde's condition up until the final moment before deciding against taking any physical risks. The 47-year-old manager emphasized the necessity of protecting the player's long-term health over short-term availability.
To fill the vacancy in central midfield, Forlan called up Palmeiras midfielder Emiliano Martinez as a direct replacement.
"The doctor spoke with Fede and obviously he's feeling some discomfort," Forlan explained. "We understand the circumstances and have to understand that the injury could swell, especially with the travel."
Squad reshuffle brings fresh faces and key returns
With Martinez traveling directly to join the squad, Forlan has integrated a blend of fresh talent and experienced figures to rebuild momentum following a disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign. Uncapped players Thiago Cardozo, Juan Rodriguez, and Facundo Bernal earned maiden inclusions.
The squad also features returns for senior leaders, including Nahitan Nandez, Lucas Torreira, and Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.
Forlan aims to evaluate collective performance and instill greater tactical discipline across the upcoming fixtures.
- AFP
Three-match tour tests Forlan's long-term manager credentials
Uruguay kick off their tour on Thursday, September 24 against Japan at the Q&A Stadium Miyagi in Rifu. Forlan's side then travel to face South Korea in Seoul four days later before wrapping up the international window against India in Kolkata on October 6.
Positive results could solidify Forlan's position as La Celeste prepare for the 2028 Copa America and the 2030 World Cup.
The interim boss looks to establish a winning foundation starting in Japan.
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