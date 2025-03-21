'He is fearless' - Declan Rice left in awe of Arsenal team-mate Myles Lewis-Skelly after 18-year-old scores and is named Player of the Match on England debut

Declan Rice lavished praise on his Arsenal team-mate Myles Lewis-Skelly after the 18-year-old scored to make history on his England debut.

Lewis-Skelly took just 20 minutes to score

Put in a stellar display throughout the match

Rice labelled him as "fearless" after victory over Albania