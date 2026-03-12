David Villa makes stunning return to Atletico Madrid as Apollo Sports Capital complete takeover

Speaking to the club's official website following the announcement, Villa expressed his pride at returning to the team where he holds icon status. "I'm very happy to be able to return to the club with new responsibilities, but with the same desire to keep helping make Atlético de Madrid even greater season after season," the former Barcelona and New York City FC star stated.

The 42-year-old is eager to play a part in the club's future trajectory under the guidance of Apollo Sports Capital. Villa added: "The club has experienced significant growth in recent years, and I hope to contribute to us continuing to achieve success. I'm very grateful that they have thought of me for this role."