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David Raya ‘most unfortunate goalkeeper in the world’ but earns Premier League ‘best’ billing from member of Arsenal’s Invincibles
National League to World Cup winner: Raya's journey
The 30-year-old custodian has come a long way in a relatively short period of time. He was on loan at Southport in the National League back in 2014-15, before making a League One breakthrough at Blackburn and eventually ending up in the top-flight with Brentford in 2019.
A move to Emirates Stadium in 2023, initially on loan, saw the Spaniard compete with Aaron Ramsdale for starting duties. That battle was won as the No.1 berth in north London became nailed down.
Raya is now a Premier League champion with three successive Golden Glove triumphs to his name, but finds himself stuck behind Unai Simon in Spain’s pecking order. No game time was seen as La Roja swept to global glory on North American soil this summer.
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Is Raya the best goalkeeper in the Premier League?
That is a source of surprise and frustration, but Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ squad member Stack - speaking in association with social casino opportunities - told GOAL when asked if Raya has become the pick of keeping options in English football: “I think he's probably the most unfortunate goalkeeper in the world as it stands. How on earth he doesn't get to play in the World Cup is beyond me.
“But, it's unfortunate circumstances for Raya in my opinion. He'd arguably play in any other team in the world. He’s just been so unfortunate with the loyalty that's been shown with Simon - I think his form for Spain has warranted him staying in the side regardless of Raya’s success. But I think he'll feel hard done by and I think he'll be a little bit frustrated at that. But understandably, you look at Spain's record throughout the World Cup, I think it was probably a justified decision.
“But Raya in my opinion, most definitely the best goalkeeper in the Premier League for a number of reasons. I think the proof is in the pudding. If you look at what he's done in the Premier League in terms of consistency, clean sheets, Golden Gloves, match-winning saves, just impeccable performances throughout, his reassurance.
“He's so proactive as a goalie, he seems to smell danger before it's even arrived. And I think he's grown in character, personality and leadership since he's been at the club and I would now class him as one of our leaders.”
Arsenal consider reliable Raya to be world's best keeper
That standing is being recognised by those around Raya at the Emirates, with his value to the collective cause not lost on anybody in the Arsenal squad. Kai Havertz is of the opinion that his Spanish colleague now forms part of the global elite.
The German forward has said: “He is still underestimated in the world of football. For the last two seasons he has been the best keeper in the world.”
Gunners boss Arteta has also been quick to talk up his reliable last line of defence, saying of a man that allows those in front of him to prosper: “He’s extraordinary, magnificent, and incredible. I don’t know the adjective, the right one. And with that, it’s enough. We are so happy to have him.”
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Arsenal fixtures 2026-27: Community Shield & Premier League opener
Buoyed by his World Cup win with Spain - despite not getting onto the field - Raya is rejoining the Arsenal ranks as they complete their busy pre-season programme. They have a Community Shield clash with Manchester City to come on August 16 that will see another trophy put up for grabs.
The following Friday, the reigning champions will get the new Premier League campaign up and running when playing host to Coventry. Raya will be back between the sticks by then, as he has become one of the first names on the team sheet for his club - even if that standing is not being replicated in the colours of his country.
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