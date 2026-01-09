Getty Images Sport
'Didn't look great' - Darren Fletcher bemused Kyle Walker wasn't sent off after stamping on Patrick Dorgu as Man Utd interim coach takes swipe at VAR
AFP
Burnley draw means United have won only 3 of their last 12
United fell behind to an Ayden Heaven own goal at Turf Moor on Wednesday night as they went in at the break 1-0 down to the relegation-threatened Clarets. However, the Manchester powerhouse turned the game on its head after the break after Benjamin Sesko scored twice in the space of 10 minutes to put United in front.
Their lead lasted just six minutes as Jaidon Anthony restored parity midway through the second half as the spoils were shared in an eventual 2-2 draw at Burnley. The result means United are unbeaten in four, though they are now winless in three and have won only three of their last 12 games.
Fletcher, though, felt that Burnley right-back Walker should have received his marching orders for a first half stamp on Dorgu. The former Manchester City man trod on Dorgu's leg as he lay on the floor partially covering the ball, but referee Stuart Attwell took no action and VAR decided not to intervene.
And the interim United boss took aim at VAR, having compared Walker's stamp for Lisandro Martinez's disallowed goal after the Argentine was adjudged to have fouled the English defender at a corner.
VAR 'should have looked' at Walker stamp, says Fletcher
When asked if Walker was fortunate that Dorgu didn't make more of the stamp, Fletcher said: "So like Kyle Walker did when Licha didn't touch him? Yeah. That's sort of the territory we're getting into, but Patrick's such an honest guy, he's never going to do that.
"It didn't look great from Kyle Walker's point of view, but I like Kyle and I know him as a person, so I hope the intent was to get the ball. Patrick thought the intention at the time was Kyle tried to get the ball and made contact with him, so that was his understanding of the incident in the moment.
"For me personally, I think VAR should have looked at it. They looked at the goal disallowed, which was ridiculous, so they should have been looking at that for me.
"And, as you say, if they don't, you're just going to encourage players making massive dramas out of things and being theatrical, which is what we don't want in the game.
"I don't want that from my players. I'd strive my players not to do it. But them two situations probably were massive influences on the game the other night, so it shows you how influential it can be."
AFP
Fletcher 'so happy' for Sesko
Sesko scored his third and fourth league goals of the season against Burnley in midweek, and Fletcher was full of praise for the Slovenian striker following his brace in the stalemate with the Clarets.
"I was so happy for him. I spoke to him yesterday and we presented a video showing his movement and showing his goals, just showing how it is coming and he needs to keep believing and the players need to get more service to him," Fletcher said of the former RB Leipzig striker.
"He did that tonight and scored two great goals. A real positive night for Ben. The team is disappointed with a point but in terms of a personal level hopefully he can kick on from that now."
Fletcher will continue at United helm despite Solskjaer links
Fletcher will continue to take interim charge of United for Sunday's fourth round FA Cup tie with Brighton despite reports of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returning to the Old Trafford helm.
United's next league game, meanwhile, is the Manchester Derby as Fletcher's side look to throw a spanner in the works of their rivals' title pursuit.
