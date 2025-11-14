Getty Images Sport
'Really fit' Danny Welbeck backed to mentor Benjamin Sesko as sensational talk of Man Utd return gathers pace
Welbeck's stunning renaissance at Brighton
Under Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler, Welbeck has rediscovered the sharpness and efficiency in front of goal that once made him one of Carrington's brightest academy graduates. He has already scored six Premier League goals in 11 appearances, which has sparked a transfer rumour linking him back to United. The Red Devils are struggling for goals, and Sesko's latest injury has added to the urgency of recruiting a striker in the January transfer market. He came off the bench in the 58th minute during the recent Tottenham clash in London and nearly delivered the decisive moment before Spurs’ Micky van de Ven produced a superb recovery tackle. His evening ended in frustration after he was forced off with a knee issue.
Speaking about the injury, Ruben Amorim said: "I have no idea. Because it's the knee, we never know. I'm concerned with the injury because it's in the knee. We need Ben to be a better team. We have to check everything, we have to check what has happened with him."
A veteran reborn on the south coast
Welbeck has scored in 17 consecutive Premier League seasons, and his recent form shows that the striker is far from slowing down anytime soon. Former Scotland international Don Hutchison believes United would be foolish not to consider bringing Welbeck back, arguing that his leadership and experience could be transformational for Sesko, who has scored just two goals in 11 appearances. For Hutchison, the former Arsenal striker represents the kind of steadying influence the young Slovenian needs around him.
In an interview with SportCasting, he said: "I mean, it'd be a brilliant fit. He'd be a fantastic signing because Danny Welbeck's one of those players, where if he went back to Man United, it would be like when Jonny Evans returned.
"When Johnny Evans went back there a couple of years ago, he was happy to be a sort of mentor inside the dressing room. He was happy to be a mentor to the players that were playing. He was happy to play his part when needed. He was happy to be on the bench. I think Danny Welbeck going to Man United would be a really good fit in terms of he can still play, he can still score goals, he's still really fit. But he would still have the attitude where it would be a fantastic move forward, being back to Man United with the knowledge that he'd be mentoring the likes of Sesko. I think it would be a perfect move."
England calls growing louder
Alan Shearer also weighed in on Welbeck’s revival, insisting that Tuchel would be right to keep him in contention for the 2026 World Cup.
Speaking to BBC Sport, Shearer noted the scarcity of genuine alternatives behind Harry Kane, and said: "If you look at the forward options in Tuchel's last squad there aren't many obvious stand-ins for Harry Kane. Anthony Gordon, Jarrod Bowen, Bukayo Saka aren't going to fill that role and Ollie Watkins hasn't been firing for Aston Villa, so any English striker scoring goals in the Premier League is going to be talked about.
"It's seven years since Welbeck's last cap and he's 35 this month but Tuchel isn't worried about the future. His only focus is the six weeks of the World Cup so there's no reason why Welbeck couldn't be involved if he keeps scoring and stays injury free."
A final chance to force a World Cup narrative
Although Welbeck was overlooked by Tuchel for the November internationals, he still has several months to influence selection ahead of England’s World Cup build-up. With his form peaking at precisely the right time and his goals driving Brighton forward, the window of opportunity remains firmly open. Welbeck will next be in action after the international break when Brighton host Brentford at the Amex on November 22.
