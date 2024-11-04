Dani Dyer and Lauren Fryer, the partners of Jarrod Bowen and Declan RiceGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Dani Dyer defends fellow WAG Lauren Fryer from ‘cruel’ trolls – with fiancee of West Ham star Jarrod Bowen supporting ‘absolutely gorgeous’ girlfriend of Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice

D. RiceJ. BowenPremier LeagueShowbizWest HamArsenalEnglandEuropean Championship

Dani Dyer, the fiancee of West Ham ace Jarrod Bowen, has defended Declan Rice's girlfriend and fellow WAG Lauren Fyer from “cruel” online trolls.

  • Dyer accustomed to life in the spotlight
  • Others would prefer to shy away from it
  • Arsenal star's partner subjected to abuse
