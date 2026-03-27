Real Madrid midfielder set to leave the Bernabeu and sets heart on joining La Liga rivals

According to Marca, Real Madrid are prepared to facilitate his departure as long as a suitable offer is presented. The hierarchy, led by Florentino Perez and Jose Angel Sanchez, has no intention of simply giving the player away, but they recognise that a sale would help trim the wage bill and create space for emerging talents like those impressing in the youth ranks.

The board understands that Ceballos will be entering what is effectively the twilight of his high-value years, and with his contract status, this summer represents the last major opportunity to recoup a transfer fee. There is a mutual understanding that the relationship has run its course, and a clean break is viewed as the best solution for all parties involved.