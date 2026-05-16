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Dani Carvajal to leave Real Madrid in free transfer as captain's 13-year spell with Spanish giants ends
End of a golden era at the Bernabeu
Real Madrid are set for a high-profile summer shake-up, and according to reports from The Athletic, club captain Carvajal will be the most significant departure. The 34-year-old has reportedly decided that his cycle with the Spanish giants has reached its natural conclusion after more than a decade of service in the famous white shirt.
Carvajal, who joined the first team in 2013, has been a pivotal figure in the most successful period of the club's modern history. However, persistent injury struggles throughout the current campaign have limited his effectiveness and minutes, restricting him to just 21 appearances across all competitions and prompting both the player and the club to look toward a future without one another.
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The Alexander-Arnold factor and Madrid's future
The decision for Carvajal to move on is heavily influenced by Madrid's succession planning on the right flank. The coaching staff has reportedly decided to favor Trent Alexander-Arnold as their primary, first-choice right-back moving forward, signaling a shift toward a new tactical era that utilises the Englishman's specific profile to lead the position.
Understanding his newly reduced role at the club, Carvajal has opted to pursue a new professional challenge rather than remain as a secondary option. Having previously spent time in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen during the 2012-13 season, the Spaniard is open to another adventure abroad as he enters the twilight of his career.
A legacy defined by European dominance
If he does depart this summer, Carvajal leaves behind a legacy that few in world football can match. Since returning from Germany in 2013, the defender has made 449 appearances for Los Blancos and collected an astonishing haul of silverware, including six Champions League titles and four La Liga trophies.
His consistency and tenacity made him a fan favourite and an indispensable asset for a succession of managers, from Carlo Ancelotti to Zinedine Zidane. He established himself as one of the most successful full-backs in the history of the sport, characterised by his defensive grit and his ability to perform on the grandest stages.
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A difficult final chapter and new beginnings
The past year has proven challenging for the veteran, beyond just his fitness concerns at the club level. In a significant blow to his international ambitions, Carvajal was omitted from Spain's preliminary squad for the 2026 World Cup, marking a disappointing turn for a player who has been a mainstay for La Roja for years.
Despite these setbacks, the defender has no intention of hanging up his boots just yet. At 34, Carvajal believes he still possesses the leadership and winning pedigree required to compete at the highest level. Should he prove his fitness, he will likely become one of the most sought-after free agents on the market for clubs looking for a proven winner with champion experience.