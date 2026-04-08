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'On a dangerous path' - Lamine Yamal called out for 'wrong' behaviour at Barcelona
Balboa slams Yamal's 'wrong' attitude
Former Real Madrid winger Javi Balboa has pulled no punches in his assessment of the Barcelona starlet's recent conduct on the pitch. Speaking on the popular sports show El Chiringuito, Balboa expressed his disappointment with the 18-year-old's demeanour during the high-stakes clash at the Metropolitano, suggesting that the youngster's talent does not excuse his now regular public displays of petulance.
“It is wonderful to see how, depending on which team the player playing for, we defend one thing or another,” Balboa stated, drawing comparisons to the scrutiny faced by Madrid star Vinicius Junior. He added: “It's wrong. What Lamine Yamal is doing seems wrong to me.”
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'Someone needs to tell him'
The criticism stems from several incidents during Barca's 2-1 win against Atletico, most notably when Robert Lewandowski scored the decisive goal. While the rest of the squad celebrated a victory that moved them seven points clear at the top of the table, Yamal did not join in the jubilant celebrations and instead appeared to be sulking over a previous passage of play. Balboa pointed out that this wasn't an isolated moment, but a pattern of behaviour where the player shows visible frustration when he doesn't receive the ball.
“He's on a dangerous path, and someone needs to tell him that,” the pundit added.
Flick jumps to wonderkid's defence
Despite the external noise, Barcelona boss Flick has remained steadfast in his public support of his young star. The German tactician has consistently sought to frame Yamal's outbursts as a symptom of his immense competitive drive rather than a disciplinary issue.
"What we have to remember is that Lamine is 18 years old. He’s an incredible player. Sometimes you see what he does, and it’s amazing... But he’s only 18," Flick said. "Sometimes he gets upset when I sub him out, he might be frustrated. He’s emotional, and that’s okay. We support him. We help him grow. We have to look out for him. I know everyone is watching him because he’s fantastic. But he’s only 18. We all make mistakes. We’ll always protect him. He’ll be the best in the future."
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Managing the pressure of global stardom
The pressure on Yamal is unprecedented for a player of his age, extending beyond his performances for Barcelona to his role as a national symbol for Spain. He recently condemned racist perpetrators of anti-Muslim chants during an international friendly against Egypt. Managing these heavy societal issues alongside the tactical demands of elite football is a daunting task. For now, all eyes remain on the wonderkid as Barca enter the business end of the season with their sights set on both La Liga and Champions League glory.