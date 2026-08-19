Curtis Jones to Inter Milan? Serie A giants closing in on £30m Liverpool deal

According to BBC Sport, Inter Milan are significantly closing in on a deal worth £30m for Jones. The Italian giants have long been admirers of the 25-year-old and appear to have made a decisive breakthrough in negotiations. While the two clubs are still ironing out the finer points of the transfer, there is a growing confidence in Italy that the move will be finalised shortly.

The Nerazzurri have been persistent in their chase, having previously seen their efforts rebuffed by the hierarchy at Anfield. In June, Liverpool rejected a verbal offer of £21.7m from Italian champions Inter, with Liverpool valuing the 25-year-old, who has one year left on his current contract, at about £35m. However, the gap in valuation has narrowed significantly over the recent weeks of dialogue.