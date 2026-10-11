Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FBL-ENG-PR-CRYSTAL PALACE-NOTTINGHAM FORESTAFP
Moataz Elgammal

Crystal Palace ruin Oliver Glasner's Nottingham Forest reunion with stunning 3-1 comeback win at Selhurst Park

O. Glasner
Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace
Premier League

Crystal Palace produced a stunning comeback to defeat Nottingham Forest 3-1 and ruin Oliver Glasner’s return to Selhurst Park. The Eagles found themselves behind early on but rallied brilliantly with goals from Daichi Kamada, Jefferson Lerma, and Yeremy Pino to secure a vital Premier League victory and leave their former manager empty-handed on a dramatic afternoon.

  • Early shock before the turnaround

    Nottingham Forest capitalised on a defensive error to take an early lead just three minutes into the match. Anan Khalaili misjudged a header, allowing Dan Ndoye to slot the ball past Walter Benítez. However, Crystal Palace refused to crumble. The hosts relied on Benítez to produce a string of superb saves to keep them in the contest. Pierre Sage saw his team gradually take control of the game, setting the stage for a dramatic shift in momentum before the half-time whistle.

  • Crystal Palace FC v Nottingham Forest FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Kamada and Lerma flip the script

    Palace found their breakthrough in the 41st minute when Kamada slotted home his first Premier League goal from inside the area. Just moments before the break, Lerma headed in a superb delivery to give Palace a crucial 2-1 advantage. The hosts have now scored three or more goals in two of their last four league games, matching their attacking output from their previous 37 matches combined. The Eagles carried this newfound confidence seamlessly into the second half of the match.

  • Pino seals the impressive victory

    In the 59th minute, Pino reacted quickest to a rebound after Matz Sels saved a shot from Jørgen Strand Larsen, extending the lead to 3-1. This decisive strike ended Pino's run of 19 league appearances without a goal. As Palace dominated, the home supporters aimed chants at Glasner, mocking their former manager despite giving him a warm reception before kick-off. Forest struggled to respond effectively, and Benítez made another excellent stop to deny Chris Wood, ensuring the hosts claimed all three points comfortably.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Crystal Palace FC v Nottingham Forest FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    What comes next for both clubs?

    The victory lifts Crystal Palace to 12th in the Premier League table on seven points, having recorded two wins, one draw, and three defeats. This eases early-season pressure on Sage as they look to build on their attacking momentum.

    Meanwhile, Forest have dropped to 14th on five points, with a record of one win, two draws, and three defeats, leaving Glasner with significant defensive issues to address before their next match.

Europa League
Lyon crest
Lyon
OL
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
Premier League
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS