Cristiano Ronaldo to return! Portugal superstar ready to end strike as Al-Nassr pencil in comeback date

Ronaldo has reportedly threatened to leave Nassr but it is unclear if new political machinations behind the scenes will convince him to stay. A Bola report that two Portuguese executives, Jose Semedo and Simao Coutinho, had seen their powers reduced ahead of the transfer window, impacting their ability to sign new players, but those responsibilities are now said to have been returned to them.

Saudi Pro League bosses have taken to reminding Ronaldo that every club in their division operates independently, meaning that the all-time great should raise any issues with his own employers - rather than potentially damage the reputation of the league as a whole.

“The Saudi Pro League is structured around a simple principle: every club operates independently under the same rules," they said in a statement.

“Clubs have their own boards, their own executives and their own football leadership. Decisions on recruitment, spending and strategy sit with those clubs, within a financial framework designed to ensure sustainability and competitive balance. That framework applies equally across the league.

“Cristiano has been fully engaged with Al Nassr since his arrival and has played an important role in the club's growth and ambition. Like any elite competitor, he wants to win. But no individual - however significant - determines decisions beyond their own club.

“Recent transfer activity demonstrates that independence clearly. One club strengthened in a particular way. Another chose a different approach. Those were club decisions, taken within approved financial parameters.

“The competitiveness of the league speaks for itself. With only a few points separating the top four, the title race is very much alive. That level of balance reflects a system that is working as intended.

“The focus remains on football - on the pitch, where it belongs - and on maintaining a credible, competitive competition for players and fans.”

