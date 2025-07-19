'Proud' - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message as former team-mate is named Al-Nassr's new CEO

Cristiano Ronaldo sent out a message for former Sporting CP team-mate Jose Semedo as the ex-Portuguese footballer took charge of Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr as their acting CEO. Ronaldo and Semedo were team-mates briefly at Sporting CP B in 2003 before the Selecao captain left the club to join Premier League giants Manchester United ahead of the 2003-04 campaign.

Ronaldo sent a message to Semedo

Ex-Sporting CP star took charge as Al-Nassr's acting CEO

The duo played together for Sporting CP B Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below