More silverware for Cristiano Ronaldo! CR7 sweeps Saudi Pro League awards after exploits with Al-Nassr C. Ronaldo Al Nassr FC Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again proven that age is just a number, sweeping major honours at the Saudi Pro League's end-of-season awards ceremony following a record-breaking campaign with Al-Nassr. At 40, the Portuguese icon was officially named the 2025-26 Fans' Player of the Season, a title awarded to the player who earns the most man-of-the-match selections across the campaign.