Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

Cristiano Ronaldo clinches second successive Saudi Pro League Golden Boot ahead of Ivan Toney as Al-Nassr superstar lands consolation prize after latest title failure

C. RonaldoSaudi Pro LeagueI. ToneyK. BenzemaAl Nassr FC

Cristiano Ronaldo may be 40 years of age, but he remains prolific enough to have won a second successive Saudi Pro League Golden Boot.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Al-Nassr finished third in Saudi Pro League
  • Portuguese icon claimed top scorer prize
  • Has hinted at new challenge being taken on
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱