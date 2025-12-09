Cristiano Ronaldo reunion? Jose Mourinho prediction made as ‘sign of the times’ explanation given for the Special One’s recent trophy-winning struggles

Mourinho is one of the most decorated coaches to have ever graced a dugout, with the Champions League crown being captured with Porto and Inter. He has also landed domestic titles in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain.

Memorable spells have been taken in as boss of Porto, Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid, while also spending time with Manchester United, Tottenham, Roma and Fenerbahce. Mourinho returned to his roots in September when taking over at Benfica.

The 62-year-old has lost none of his appetite for success, but last hoisted major silverware aloft in 2022 when Roma captured the Conference League crown. The Portuguese league title is in danger of slipping out of reach this season, as Benfica sit nine points off the pace, meaning that a barren run on the silverware front could extend to four years.