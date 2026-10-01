AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo risks six-month suspension after walking out on Portugal duty
Superstar departs after explosive row
The Portuguese icon faces a suspension of up to six months after walking out on the national team camp in Denmark on Wednesday. The sudden departure came in the wake of a fiery confrontation with head coach Jesus, before the forward held talks with FPF president Pedro Proenca. Under federation disciplinary regulations, abandoning international duty without valid justification leaves the veteran forward vulnerable to a lengthy ban alongside a financial penalty.
- AFP
Regulations detail stringent disciplinary sanctions
The threat of formal disciplinary action is explicitly set out in the governing body's code of conduct.
Addressing unauthorised absences from international duty, as reported by ESPN, the FPF disciplinary regulations state: "Any player who, having been duly called up, abandons or fails to attend training, a match, or any activity of the national teams or related to the sporting representation of the FPF or Portugal without justification, shall be sanctioned with a suspension of one to six months and, accessorily if a professional player, a fine between 500 and 1,000 euros."
The feud erupted after Jesus left the forward as an unused substitute against Norway, before doubling down on his selection policy during his pre-match briefing in Copenhagen.
Unmoved by the veteran's status, Jesus declared: "I can promise whatever I want. I am the manager. I am the coach, and I told the player he was not going to play. I'll put him on the bench; if I need you for 30 minutes, you'll play, and if not, you won't. No player will ever change my mind. Not him, not anyone in football. Not any president either. Never, zero."
Dressing room rift triggers absence
The tactical rift escalated immediately on the training pitch, with the attacker boycotting Wednesday's workout at Parken Stadium in the immediate aftermath of the manager's remarks.
Confirming the squad roster without elaborating on the internal turmoil, an official FPF statement read: "Parken Stadium training update: Joao Felix rejoined the group. Francisco Conceicao (ruled out for tomorrow) and Cristiano Ronaldo did not train."
Having already sat out Tuesday's session in Sweden, the forward's continued absence sealed his total exclusion from Thursday's matchday squad.
- Getty Images Sport
Scandinavia double header tests authority
The Selecao must now navigate Thursday's clash with Denmark in Copenhagen ahead of Sunday's home fixture against Norway. This Nations League double-header represents a definitive test of Jesus's authority as he looks to guide his team without the country's all-time leading scorer.
Meanwhile, the FPF hierarchy faces an unprecedented dilemma over whether to formally implement the six-month suspension against their long-standing talisman.
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