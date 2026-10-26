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FIFPRO World 11 2025FIFPRO
Alex Labidou

Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and every FIFPRO Men's World 11 honoree from 2005-25

Analysis
Originals

Established by FIFPRO in 2005, the World 11 is the only global football award decided exclusively by professional footballers

The FIFPRO Men's World 11 is voted upon annually by the best players in the modern game. Dating back to 2005, the award celebrates footballing excellence on the global level.

The 2026 awards will mark the 22nd edition, and will be announced on Nov. 9. The 11 players who receive the most votes at their position are selected for the FIFPRO World 11. Players from 70 countries have voted for the 2025 Men’s World 11 and Women’s World 11.

Here is a look back at every previous squad, with global superstars such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Didier Drogba, Gianluigi Buffon and more all taking centerstage.

  • FIFPro World XI 2025FIFPro World XI

    2025

    Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)

    Defenders: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands), Nuno Mendes (Portugal)

    Midfielders: Cole Palmer (England), Jude Bellingham (England), Pedri (Spain), Vitinha (Portugal)

    Forwards: Lamine Yamal (Spain), Kylian Mbappe (France), Ousmane Dembele (France)

  • FIFPRO World 11 2024FIFPRO

    2024

    Goalkeeper: Ederson (Manchester City)

    Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)

    Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

    Forwards: Kylian Mbappe (PSG/Real Madrid), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

  • FIFPRO World 11 2023FIFPRO World 11

    2023

    Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)

    Defenders: Ruben Dias (Portugal), John Stones (England), Kyle Walker (England)

    Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (England), Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium), Bernardo Silva (Portugal);

    Forwards: Vinicius Jr (Brazil), Kylian Mbappe (France), Erling Haaland (Norway), Lionel Messi (Argentina)

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  • FIFPRO World 11 2022FIFPRO World 11

    2022

    Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)

    Defenders: Joao Cancelo (Portugal), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

    Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium), Casemiro (Brazil), Luka Modric (Croatia)

    Forwards: Kylian Mbappe (France), Erling Haaland (Norway), Karim Benzema (France), Lionel Messi (Argentina)

  • FIFPRO World 11 2021FIFPRO World 11

    2021

    Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)

    Defenders: David Alaba (Austria), Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Ruben Dias (Portugal)

    Midfielders: Jorginho (Italy), N’Golo Kante (France), Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

    Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Erling Haaland (Norway), Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Lionel Messi (Argentina)

  • FIFPRO World 11 2020FIFPRO World 11

    2020

    Goalkeeper: Alisson (Brazil)

    Defenders: Alphonso Davies (Canada), Sergio Ramos (Spain), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands), Trent Alexander-Arnold (England)

    Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium), Thiago (Spain), Joshua Kimmich (Germany)

    Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Lionel Messi (Argentina)

  • FIFPRO World 11 2019FIFPRO World 11

    2019

    Goalkeeper: Alisson (Brazil)

    Defenders: Marcelo (Brazil), Sergio Ramos (Spain), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands), Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands)

    Midfielders: Eden Hazard (Belgium), Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands), Luka Modric (Croatia)

    Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Kylian Mbappe (France), Lionel Messi (Argentina)

  • FIFPRO World 11 2018FIFPRO World 11

    2018

    Goalkeeper: David de Gea (Spain)

    Defenders: Marcelo (Brazil), Sergio Ramos (Spain), Raphael Varane (France), Dani Alves (Brazil)

    Midfielders: Eden Hazard (Belgium), N’Golo Kante (France), Luka Modric (Croatia)

    Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Kylian Mbappe (France), Lionel Messi (Argentina)

  • FIFPRO World 11 2017FIFPRO World 11

    2017

    Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon (Italy)

    Defenders: Marcelo (Brazil), Sergio Ramos (Spain), Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Dani Alves (Brazil)

    Midfielders: Andres Iniesta (Spain), Toni Kroos (Germany), Luka Modric (Croatia)

    Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Neymar (Brazil), Lionel Messi (Argentina)

  • FIFPRO World 11 2016FIFPRO World 11

    2016

    Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer (Germany)

    Defenders: Marcelo (Brazil), Sergio Ramos (Spain), Gerard Pique (Spain), Dani Alves (Brazil)

    Midfielders: Andres Iniesta (Spain), Toni Kroos (Germany), Luka Modric (Croatia)

    Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Luis Suarez (Uruguay), Lionel Messi (Argentina)

  • FIFPRO World 11 2015FIFPRO World 11

    2015

    Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer (Germany)

    Defenders: Marcelo (Brazil), Sergio Ramos (Spain), Thiago Silva (Brazil), Dani Alves (Brazil)

    Midfielders: Paul Pogba (France), Andres Iniesta (Spain), Luka Modric (Croatia)

    Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Neymar (Brazil), Lionel Messi (Argentina)

  • FIFPRO World 11 2014FIFPRO World 11

    2014

    Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer (Germany)

    Defenders: Philipp Lahm (Germany), David Luiz (Brazil), Thiago Silva (Brazil), Sergio Ramos (Spain)

    Midfielders: Angel Di Maria (Argentina), Toni Kroos (Germany), Andres Iniesta (Spain)

    Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Lionel Messi (Argentina), Arjen Robben (Netherlands)

  • FIFPRO World 11 2013FIFPRO World 11

    2013

    Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer (Germany)

    Defenders: Philipp Lahm (Germany), Sergio Ramos (Spain), Thiago Silva (Brazil), Dani Alves (Brazil)

    Midfielders: Franck Ribery (France), Xavi (Spain), Andres Iniesta (Spain)

    Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden), Lionel Messi (Argentina)

  • FIFPRO World 11 2012FIFPRO World 11

    2012

    Goalkeeper: Iker Casillas (Spain)

    Defenders: Marcelo (Brazil), Gerard Pique (Spain), Sergio Ramos (Spain), Dani Alves (Brazil)

    Midfielders: Andres Iniesta (Spain) Xabi Alonso (Spain) Xavi (Spain)

    Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Falcao (Colombia), Lionel Messi (Argentina)

  • FIFPRO World 11 2011FIFPRO World 11

    2011

    Goalkeeper: Iker Casillas (Spain)

    Defenders: Sergio Ramos (Spain), Gerard Pique (Spain), Nemanja Vidic (Serbia), Dani Alves (Brazil)

    Midfielders: Andres Iniesta (Spain), Xavi (Spain), Xabi Alonso (Spain)

    Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Wayne Rooney (England), Lionel Messi (Argentina)

  • FIFPRO World 11 2010FIFPRO World 11

    2010

    Goalkeeper: Iker Casillas (Spain)

    Defenders: Carles Puyol (Spain), Gerard Pique (Spain), Lucio (Brazil), Maicon (Brazil)

    Midfielders: Andres Iniesta (Spain), Xavi (Spain), Wesley Sneijder (Netherlands)

    Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), David Villa (Spain), Lionel Messi (Argentina)

  • FIFPRO World 11 2009FIFPRO World 11

    2009

    Goalkeeper: Iker Casillas (Spain);

    Defenders: Patrice Evra (France), Nemanja Vidic (Serbia), John Terry (England), Dani Alves (Brazil)

    Midfielders: Andres Iniesta (Spain), Xavi (Spain), Steven Gerrard (England)

    Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Fernando Torres (Spain), Lionel Messi (Argentina)

  • FIFPRO World 11 2008FIFPRO World 11

    2008

    Goalkeeper: Iker Casillas (Spain)

    Defenders: Carles Puyol (Spain), Rio Ferdinand (England), John Terry (England), Sergio Ramos (Spain)

    Midfielders: Kaka (Brazil), Xavi (Spain), Steven Gerrard (England)

    Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Fernando Torres (Spain), Lionel Messi (Argentina)

  • FIFPRO World 11 2007FIFPRO World 11

    2007

    Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon (Italy)

    Defenders: Carles Puyol (Spain), Fabio Cannavaro (Italy), John Terry (England), Alessandro Nesta (Italy)

    Midfielders: Steven Gerrard (England), Kaka (Brazil), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

    Forwards: Ronaldinho (Brazil), Didier Drogba (Côte d'Ivoire), Lionel Messi (Argentina)

  • FIFPRO World 112006FIFPRO World 11

    2006

    Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon (Italy)

    Defenders: Gianluca Zambrotta (Italy), Fabio Cannavaro (Italy), John Terry (England), Lilian Thuram (France)

    Midfielders: Kaka (Brazil), Andrea Pirlo (Italy), Zinedine Zidane (France)

    Forwards: Ronaldinho (Brazil), Thierry Henry (France), Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon)

  • FIFPRO World 11 2005FIFPRO World 11

    2005

    Goalkeeper: Dida (Brazil)

    Defenders: Paolo Maldini (Italy), Alessandro Nesta (Italy), John Terry (England), Cafu (Brazil)

    Midfielders: Frank Lampard (England), Claude Makelele (France), Zinedine Zidane (France)

    Forwards: Ronaldinho (Brazil), Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine), Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon)