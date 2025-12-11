'Be like Cristiano Ronaldo, not Lionel Messi' - Juventus legend explains bold 'example' call & excitement in Bianconeri dressing room when CR7 was signed

Marchisio knows all about Ronaldo from their time together in Turin with Serie A giants Juventus. He added on the excitement that CR7’s transfer from Real Madrid generated in the Bianconeri camp: “There was a lot of pressure, but also a lot of excitement in the air, in the whole environment. You think you're from Juventus, that you're used to the arrival of great champions. However, that atmosphere in the locker room... I still remember that day, when I walked in there. [Andrea] Barzagli and I were there and we had already seen names like [Carlos] Tevez, other great champions. But Cristiano Ronaldo made everyone think 'a superstar is really about to arrive'.”

It is that standing among his peers which helps to make Ronaldo special. Another of his former colleagues, ex-Manchester United team-mate Danny Simpson, told GOAL recently of why CR7 will always rank above Messi in his eyes: “The best thing about Ronaldo, he adapts. He adapted at 18/19, he adapted at Real Madrid, he adapted at Juve. He’s always adapting. He’s adapting now in Saudi, he’s adapted with Portugal. That’s why, for me, he is the best player in the world.

“I don’t think - no offence to Messi, he’s an unbelievable talent, but he’s never really had to adapt all these different parts of his game. Ronaldo, when he first came [to United], couldn’t head the ball! Now he’s probably the best header in the world - up there as a No.9. Honestly, it was a joy to be around him for a few years and see what he’s gone on to do.”